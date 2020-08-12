Scottish Premiership season under threat due to quarantine breach

GLASGOW: The Scottish government has threatened to call a halt to the new Premiership season due to another breach of the strict coronavirus quarantine rules.

Celtic’s Belgian defender Boli Bolingoli said he had not observed quarantine protocols after a trip to Spain. Anyone returning to Scotland from Spain must spend two weeks in quarantine.

Bolingoli played in the Scottish champions’ 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Sunday, the team’s second match of the season. He has apologised for his behaviour and Celtic have launched an investigation.