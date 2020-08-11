Institutions being purged of political interference: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said PTI government is trying to eliminate political interference from institutions and taking practical steps to strengthen them.

The governor was talking to police officers and media men at Police Training College on Monday. He said strong institutions lead to strong country. Ever since PTI government has assumed power, we have been trying to eliminate political interference from institutions and we are also taking practical steps for strengthening the institutions, the governor said.

Addressing the staff administration and trainee officers at NH and Motorway Police Training College, he said political interference destroyed institutions because then institutions did not work on merit and transparently.

We are ensuring merit, transparency and accountability in all national institutes. We can achieve anything through hard work and by following meritocracy. Pakistan is on the road to economic development because of CPEC. Global organisations are also validating Pakistan’s economic development. Pakistan belongs to all of us and all of us must work for its progress and prosperity, he said.

Because of misinformation, government had to face a lot of problems but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategic smart lockdown policy effectively contained coronavirus in Pakistan. We should continue to follow the SOPs until we completely get rid of this deadly virus, Ch Sarwer said.

Talking to the media, the governor said: “We Pakistanis are proud of rescue 1122 and Motorway Police because they are not only corruption free but these departments are working on the principles of merit and transparency. A progressive Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The prime minister has always done what others thought was impossible to do. Moodys has maintained Pakistan’s ranking as stable. This is telling evidence of successful economic policies of the incumbent government. I appreciate and congratulate Usman Daar and his team for successful tree plantation campaign. Tree plantation is vital for the survival of our future generations, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Motorway Police IG Sayed Kaleem Imam said over 25 thousand lives are lost due to road accidents every year in Pakistan. Motorway Police always tries to ensure safety of those who travel through motorway.

Governor Ch Sarwar launched a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Motorway Police College. He announced that a water filtration plant will be installed in Police Training College.