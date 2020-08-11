Two women die in Swat roof collapse

MINGORA: Two women were killed and three others, including a child, sustained injuries when the roof of a mud-house collapsed in Sangota area in Swat, police said. Soon after the incident, the local people rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies and the injured from the debris on a self-help basis. The dead women were identified as Romaila Bibi and Shad Begum. The injured included Zeeshan, Saima and Mohammad who were taken to the Saidu Sharif Hospital.