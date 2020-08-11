SHO, three cops booked in extortion case

KARACHI: A case was registered against the station house officer (SHO) of the Gadap City police station and three other cops over an extortion case on Monday at the same police station. The case was registered against the policemen on the directives of a court.

An FIR was registered against SHO Naimat Bhatti, ASI Shaukat Ali, Constable Naeem and a driver on the complaint of a citizen, Imran. Police said the complainant stated in the FIR that he had bought a plot in Haji Mir Gabol Goth and started construction on it in March 2020. He added that during the construction, three of the cops visited his plot and demanded Rs15,000 in extortion to allow him to continue with the construction. The complainant claimed that when he again started construction on his plot, the SHO came and demanded Rs250,000, and later he demanded Rs150,000, after which the complainant approached the court.