Woman dies after suffering electric shocks, minor boy drowns

A woman died of electrocution in the Lyari area while a minor boy drowned in Chanesar Goth on Monday.

The woman was working at her house in Nayabad in Lyari within the limits of the Baghdadi police station when she suffered electric shocks. She died on the spot. She was identified as 32-year-old Shugufta, wife of Habib. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Meanwhile, a minor boy, eight-year-old Rino, son of Yupi, drowned in a storm water drain in Chanesar Goth within the limits of the Mehmoodabad police station. Responding to the information, police and rescue workers reached the site and retrieved the body.

Police said the boy was playing near his house when he fell into the drain and died. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.