PTI terms Sindh’s criticism of Peshawar BRT a shameless act

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday criticised the Sindh government for criticising the recently-completed Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a much-delayed project of the PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He described the Sindh government’s criticism of the Peshawar BRT as a shameless act because “despite its tall claims, the Sindh government has not completed the Orange Line project in Karachi, though its deadline has passed”.

“The Orange Line project is incomplete because the rulers of Sindh have embezzled its funds,” alleged Shiekh, as he visited the Orange Line corridor along with other PTI’s lawmakers. Taking a jibe at the Sindh government, he said the province’s rulers “promised to make the Orange Line, the Red Line, the Purple Line projects, but they only have had ‘corruption and kickbacks line’ and ‘fake bank accounts line’ projects to their credit".

He said the Sindh chief minister had claimed to inaugurate the Orange Line project on August 14 this year, “but they have only completed a U-turn section of this project”. He continued: “This 3.9-kilometre Orange Line project was estimated at Rs2.3billion but the Sindh government has yet to complete it”. He said the provincial government could never complete the Orange Line due to its corruption.

“The Sindh government also announced giving Karachi 10,000 buses, but the megacity did not even get 10 buses,” he said, adding that the federal government would purchase buses for the Green Line project next year.

Talking about the inundation of city areas after heavy rains, he said the Sindh government had blamed that rainwater had accumulated due to the Green Line project. “But then why did Korangi, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar along with the Wazir Mansion (the Quaid-e-Azam’s birthplace museum) submerge in rainwater,” he asked.