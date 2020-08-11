Spain to face Portugal in October friendly

MADRID: Spain and Portugal will face off in a friendly match in October, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday. In a statement, the RFEF said that their national team would “take on the European champions in Lisbon on October 7”. Spain will first travel to play Germany on September 3 in Stuttgart in the UEFA Nations League, their first match in months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Portugal will host Croatia in Porto in the same competition on September 5.