Plantation care

It is indeed a satisfying moment that 3.5 million trees have been planted by the government on August 9, 2020. In the past, tree plantation was executed but post care was not given due attention which makes the campaign semi-successful. One hopes both federal and provincial governments ensure that post-care needs are fulfilled especially from herds of goat and sheep. The forest department can perform this task along with the Tiger Force so that the survival rate to the optimum level can be maintained. The objective of a green and clean Pakistan can only be fulfilled if every responsible person contributes to the success of this campaign. Post-care plantations need manure and watering till plants are well grown and subsequently watering must be ensured. Since there is scarcity of water, rainwater harvesting can be utilized for this purpose.

There is no doubt that concerted efforts in protecting plants can transform into healthy environments. There is a dire need to promote afforestation as less than three percent forest cover exists instead of at least 20 percent.

Lt-Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt