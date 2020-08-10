Two dead as Peshawar building catches fire

PESHAWAR: At least two people died and six others were wounded as a building here in Thandakoi area of the provincial capital caught fire on Sunday, rescue officials said.

The wounded individuals were shifted to the hospital, while one of them was moved to the burns centre, according to the Lady Reading Hospital's administration. Three of the injured were out of danger, they added.

Officials said the blaze in the three-storey residential structure had been brought under control. The cooling process is underway, they said.