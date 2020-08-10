close
Mon Aug 10, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2020

Boys bag top ECAT positions

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 10, 2020

UNIVERSITY of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has announced the results of Engineering Colleges Entrance Test (ECAT) 2020 and as per the results top three positions in the test have been clinched by boys.

A UET spokesperson said Lahore’s Saqlain Mushtaq and Osama Qureshi bagged first and second positions by securing 354 and 308 marks (out of 400), respectively, while Mohsin Raza of Sialkot bagged third position with 298 marks. As many as 34,381 candidates had appeared in entry test.

