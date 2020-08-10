Pakistan should remain positive despite defeat: Inzamam

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq says that the men in green should win the ongoing Test series against England despite the defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Chris Woakes hit an unbeaten 84 as England registered an unlikely victory over Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test.

The home side were struggling in pursuit of a target of 277 after collapsing to 117-5 on the fourth day.

But man-of-the-match Woakes and fellow World Cup winner Jos Buttler turned the tide with a stand of 139.

“I think Pakistan team is better than England and we should have won the first Test. It’s very disappointing but I believe Pakistan can still win the series,” said Inzamam on his official YouTube channel.

“When you are going through a tough phase, the team’s body language should not change. This was clearly the case in the first Test because Pakistan players seemed under pressure after the second innings batting collapse on the third day,” he added.

He also urged the team management to keep the players in the right frame of mind by looking at the positive things. “The role of the team management is vital after such a defeat because the players’ morale will be down. They need to talk about the positives, like scoring 300 plus runs and the first innings lead, rather than focusing on the negatives,” he said.