Careful restart

Finally, the government has decided to permit all businesses to function properly because the lockdown is about to end. As the cases of Covid-19 infections drop, the country is likely to reopen. Only 800 cases are being treated out of 280,0000. No doubt, these results are the reflection of our government's continuous efforts along with the collaboration of the people. According to the federal government, tourist spots, hotels, restaurants, transportation and other businesses will be reopened after August 10. However, schools can be reopened by September 15, after a final meeting regarding the situation on September 7.

This is good news, especially for the businesses of the northern areas because they work only three to four months in the whole year. Now they can earn some money after such great loss. Other countries also enforced lockdown instantly but after some period businesses were allowed to work.

The decision to open marriage halls and other crowded places like shrines can be unsafe. As we know, on a daily basis around 300 cases were being reported in Punjab and most of them were from Lahore.

Most of the countries in the world are facing the second wave of coronavirus and Pakistan can be one of them if we become relaxed. Another wave will put us in serious economic loss. Proper SOPs must be set up. We must take serious precautions like using a mask, social distancing so the virus will keep away.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi