Alarming growth

The sharp rise in population is the mother of all evils in Pakistan. It has given birth to a lot of problems like poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, fatal, diseases, terrorism, sectarian violence, corruption and environmental degradation. Pakistan's population is growing at an alarming rate and if continues unchecked, will double by the year 2024 from 170 million to a whopping 340 million. Even with a corresponding increase in resources, we will remain where we are today in terms of facilities of health care, education, sanitation, housing, etc.

Increasing population and increasing inflation are positively correlated, which means that if the population increases the demand for goods will increase and the demand push inflation will occur. If the increasing population balanced with increasing production inflation is under control, the sustained level of inflation will be acceptable. But in case the population is not balanced with production either positively or negatively it will create inflation – cost push or demand pull, and both will affect the economy.

Kanwal Ali

Karachi