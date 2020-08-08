NAB summons Punjab minister, two MPs over corruption charges

Ag INP

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned three parliamentarians of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in different investigations, under way against them about their alleged corruption and amassment of assets beyond means.

It has been learnt that the NAB Lahore on Friday issued call-up notices to three parliamentarians of the PTI including Member of National Assembly (MNA), also parliamentary secretary for National Security Division, Malik Karamat Khokhar, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, and Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi.

The NAB Lahore directed Karamat Khokhar to appear before it and explain the record earlier submitted by him about his moveable and immovable properties. Karamat had been asked to appear before Mehwish Noreen, assistant director complaint verification, on Aug 13. NAB had received complaints against Karamat about amassing assets beyond known means of income.

The second call-up notice has been served on PTI MPA Ghazanfar Cheena, Muhammad Sher Cheena and officials of Revenue Department Bhakkar. They have been directed to appear before Assistant Director Investigation Muhammad Tayyab on Aug 17. Cheena is facing an inquiry of assets beyond means.

The third call-up notice has been issued to Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, directing him to appear before Hafsa Sheikh, deputy director complaint verification on August 19.

It has been learnt Ansar Majeed has been accused of taking bribe from regional offices of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) on a monthly basis.

The Bureau had received multiple complaints against the provincial minister about alleged misuse of authority, taking money from PESSI regional offices on a monthly basis by threatening staff with frequent transfers, appointing favourites to carry out illegalities after which complaint verification process was launched.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday sent PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz summons to her Jati Umrah residence in a case pertaining to illegal transfer of 200 Acres in Raiwind.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also sent a questionnaire to the PML-N leader in which it has been asked how the land was purchased, and was it used for agriculture or commercial purpose.

The NAB also sent a questionnaire to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a case pertaining to issuance of an alleged liquor licence. It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft body had on Thursday directed Maryam Nawaz to appear before it on August 11 and the summons were sent to her residence at Jati Umrah on Friday.