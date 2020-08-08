close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 8, 2020

GCU not to conduct on-campus admission tests

National

 
August 8, 2020

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore will not conduct on-campus tests for admissions to various degree programmes, including BSc (Hons) Computer Science and BA (Hons) English Literature and Political Science this year due to the risk of COVID-19 spread. GCU's Academic Council in its 24th meeting Friday approved the university’s new policy for admissions.

Latest News

More From Pakistan