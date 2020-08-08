GCU not to conduct on-campus admission tests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore will not conduct on-campus tests for admissions to various degree programmes, including BSc (Hons) Computer Science and BA (Hons) English Literature and Political Science this year due to the risk of COVID-19 spread. GCU's Academic Council in its 24th meeting Friday approved the university’s new policy for admissions.