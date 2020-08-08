KP IGP briefed on traffic police extension to merged districts

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi was given a detailed presentation on Friday about the extension of Traffic Highways Police to the merged districts.

DIG Traffic Muhammad Karim Khan presented the prescribed traffic plan in details with the help of maps and charts. The IGP was informed that the total length of the highway route in the merged districts would consist of 558 kilometres in which Bajaur would be 32km from Mohamad Ghar Chowk to Naukhar, Mohmand 45 km from Ghailanai to Mohamad Ghar checkpost, Orakzai 50km from Hangu to Ghalji, Kurram 88 km from Tall to Parachinar, North Waziristan 129km of Bannu -Esha City-Sheen Dorri and South Waziristan 214km of Tank-Wana-Angoor-Adda.

The IGP was told that traffic police induction was necessary on these routes for smooth flow of traffic. The police chief was informed that approximately 250 traffic staff would be required to be posted on these highways.

The DIG traffic enlisted the requirements for the traffic police on highways routes. It may be recalled that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traffic police as a the pilot project has already started traffic regulation enforcement on Torkham and Frontier roads in the Khyber district from own resources due to which smooth traffic has been ensured round-the-clock on these routes.