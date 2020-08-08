Bara tribesmen want land retrieved

BARA: The elders of Malikdinkhel tribe on Friday accused the Kamarkhel tribe of trying to occupy their ancestral land in Tand area in Tirah valley. Speaking at a press conference, the elders, including Saleem Afridi, Muhammad Iqbal, Sabeel Afridi and others, said that the Kamarkhel tribe was trying to occupy their land in Tand area.

They alleged that they had taken stay order from court but the Kamarkhel tribe members were trying to occupy their land. “We have convened several jirgas to resolve the dispute,” Saleem Afridi said, adding now it was responsibility of the government to stop construction work at the disputed land. He said that Malikdinkhel tribe members were peace-loving people and wanted the resolution of the issue. They asked the government to help resolve the dispute.