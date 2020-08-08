PPP to write letters to foreign embassies to expose NAB ‘victimisation’

ISLAMABAD: The PPP announced on Friday that it has decided to expose National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and its victimisation policy for anyone who raises his or her voice against the policies of this government by writing letters to foreign embassies and diplomats.

“We have decided to write to foreign embassies and diplomats to apprise them of the NAB's victimisation and to expose the NAB,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman for the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a press conference at Zardari House along with the PPP Deputy Information Secretary Palwasha Khan, MNA Khursheed Jonejo and Media Coordinator of Nazir Dhoki.

Senator Khokhar said the European Union had observed that the NAB has resorted to victimisation while on 6th August a report by Human Rights Watch also raised serious questions about NAB's functioning.

He said the report has mentioned the names of President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others including Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman of Jang Group who have been victimised by the NAB. “This is not the only international organisation that has raised questions about human rights violation in Pakistan by the NAB,” he said.

Kokhar said the European Union has also raised questions about the NAB in the past, saying that it has become a tool of political blackmailing.

He said the PPP will write letters to the foreign embassies in Pakistan apprising them of NAB's victimisation of opposition leaders as well as anyone who differs from government policies.