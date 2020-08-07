People are talking about

—- the fact that another female has left the government of the ruling party and how this is ringing alarm bells in women’s circles that soon it may be a ‘males only’ set up . People say women are being inducted into positions of power in most countries to bring some equality to governments that look after the affairs of a country, while we are moving backwards into the dark ages because of narrow minded thinking; unrealistic laws and bigotry.

—- the horrifying state of the biggest city in Pakistan after heavy rains exposed the lethargic attitude of the provincial government in not having cleaned up the drains despite warnings there would be heavy rainfall this year. People say while different departments haggled over whose job it was to clear the channels by which rainwater would not stagnate the poor citizens of Karachi are living in conditions of untold misery; filthy conditions and deprivation of the basic amenities.

—- Multan’s 16-year-old Muhammad Huzaifa, who secured a near-perfect score in his matriculation exam when his picture went viral with the news after it was reported by foreign media - (food for thought!) People say he could not afford to quit his job and studied while earning, being the sole breadwinner supporting his five siblings and mother. Now he’s been taken under the wing of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (government agency) which has offered to fund his education and that of his five siblings.

—- the recent ‘election’ of the new chairman of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) that attracted widespread social media attention after it turned out that he was an MPA but had only studied up to matriculation according to the Punjab Assembly’s official website. People say if this is the state of affairs in the education sector, how will the government improve the dismal educational systems of its schools by introducing a ‘uniform curriculum’ all over the country.

—- the depressing news that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) survey has found 422 ‘unsafe’ buildings, including 55 protected heritage structures in Karachi, which they are thinking of knocking down. People say the news brings back bitter memories of how the construction mafia, systemically and in cahoots with the officials of building authorities, turned a fine looking city into a vulgar concrete jungle on the debris of beautiful old buildings which should have been protected as heritage sites.

—- the fate of the confiscated items made from skins of wild animals which have been lying for many months with wild life authorities who want to auction them to raise funds and the ridiculous option to impose a heavy fine on the owners of the articles if they showed willingness to buy them back. People say the killing of wild animals is a crime and if this option is offered then it will be ‘open season’ for hunters who make millions from this trade.

—- the news about tree plantation being started around the Islamabad airport to plant fruit and large shady trees. People say it is ridiculous to plant trees near airports as they attract birds, leading to accidents because of bird hits. Airport landscaping is an art that should be entrusted to professionals and should not to be taken as a publicity opportunity, while housing societies which are mushrooming around airports should also be given strict SOPs to ensure proper landscaping and waste disposal. — I.H.