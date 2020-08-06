6 police officials transferred

PESHAWAR: Six police officers were transferred on Wednesday. According to a notification, Tariq Iqbal was posted as district police officer, Upper Dir, while his predecessor Mian Naseeb Jan was posted assistant inspector general (welfare) at the Central Police Office. Besides, Wajid Shah was posted station house officer Nasir Bagh in Peshawar, Ibrahim Khan posted as SHO of Shah Qabool, Malik Ahmad was named SHO of Matani and Bismillah Jan was posted as SHO of Daudzai.