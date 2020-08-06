close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
August 6, 2020

6 police officials transferred

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 6, 2020

PESHAWAR: Six police officers were transferred on Wednesday. According to a notification, Tariq Iqbal was posted as district police officer, Upper Dir, while his predecessor Mian Naseeb Jan was posted assistant inspector general (welfare) at the Central Police Office. Besides, Wajid Shah was posted station house officer Nasir Bagh in Peshawar, Ibrahim Khan posted as SHO of Shah Qabool, Malik Ahmad was named SHO of Matani and Bismillah Jan was posted as SHO of Daudzai.

Latest News

More From Peshawar