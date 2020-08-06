SEF, Microsoft starts online classes through MS Teams & 365 software

KARACHI: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic early this year, almost all educational institutions were shut down across the globe in order to contain the spread of novel Corona Virus.

With the spread of COVID-19 into Pakistan, educational institutions across the country were promptly ordered to suspend their regular academic activities keeping in view the safety and future of the students. As a result, education changed dramatically with the distinctive rise of e-learning, whereby teaching is undertaken remotely and on digital platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams & 365 software, WebEx & so on.

This COVID-19 outbreak has brought a new challenge of transforming the traditional education system to digital learning and adoption technology in education. As students were restricted at their homes, Governments initiated to take learning on digital platforms across the regions. In the meantime, being the first among all, The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), Government of Sindh with the collaboration of Microsoft Pakistan took initiative of online classes through MS Teams & 365 Software in order to enable millions of students to continue to learn from home, to cope with the situation & provide distant learning to students.

Initially, the Microsoft Team provided training to the Master Trainers of T&A - SEF, master trainers further imparted to hundreds of teachers and students through different online sessions throughout the Sindh province.***