Pakistan, England teams observe one-minute silence for virus affectees

LAHORE: Pakistan and England cricket teams observed a one-minute silence before the start of their first Test at Old Trafford to pay their respects to all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, nearly 6,000 people out of 280,000 infected have lost their lives in Pakistan. In the United Kingdom, around 46,000 people out of 305,000 who got infected have died. Worldwide, nearly 689,000 people out of 18 million have succumbed to the virus.

After all cricket activities were suspended in March, the Pakistan Cricket Board joined hands with the England and Wales Cricket Board for the resumption of international cricket to provide a lead to the global sport, ensuring the game continues to thrive.

In this regard, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “For Pakistan cricket, this is a very emotional time. While we resume international cricket as part of our obligation and commitment to the global sport, our heart goes out for all those who have been affected by the pandemic.

“While we offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of all the victims, we assure that Pakistan cricket will always remain indebted for their support,” he said.

“The one-minute silence is also our appreciation, gratitude and tribute to the front-line healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly and selflessly, and have even laid down their own lives in efforts to save others. In this pandemic, the paramedics are undoubtedly our real heroes without whose dedication and strong work ethics, the losses would have been far bigger and greater.”