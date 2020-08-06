Punjab industries allowed to work round-the-clock

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has granted additional exemptions in lockdown and allowed industries and construction sector to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24/7) subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines.
The order shall come into force immediately. In compliance of decisions of Cabinet Committee to combat coronavirus threat, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) made amendments in its order, dated August 2, 2020, whereby the Punjab government allowed all industries/ factories/ establishments to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week subject to adoption of SOPs/ guidelines.
It also allowed all establishments/ businesses related to construction sector to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week subject to adoption of SOPs/ guidelines. All earlier restrictions and exemptions shall continue to remain in force.