Thu Aug 06, 2020
0ur Correspondent
August 6, 2020

Punjab industries allowed to work round-the-clock

Top Story

LAHORE: The Punjab government has granted additional exemptions in lockdown and allowed industries and construction sector to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24/7) subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines.

The order shall come into force immediately. In compliance of decisions of Cabinet Committee to combat coronavirus threat, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) made amendments in its order, dated August 2, 2020, whereby the Punjab government allowed all industries/ factories/ establishments to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week subject to adoption of SOPs/ guidelines.

It also allowed all establishments/ businesses related to construction sector to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week subject to adoption of SOPs/ guidelines. All earlier restrictions and exemptions shall continue to remain in force.

