Six people killed in different accidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: As many as six people were killed in different accidents in Sukkur region. Reports said a speeding truck rammed into a car on Sukkur to Multan Motorway near Rohri Interchange, killing two passengers, including a man identified as Shani and his wife, while his mother Maryam and his son were critically injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital in Sukkur for medico-legal formalities. The victims belonged to Punjab.

Reports said an over-speeding trailer crashed into a motorcycle killing the motorcyclist Muhammad Saleem Rajput at Mirpur Mathelo Bypass. In an another incident, a compound wall of Abdul Rasheed Sarohi’s house collapsed, in which his six-year-old son Ayan Ali was killed in Rohri. Reports said in a collision between two motorcycles, two motorcyclists, identified as of Inam Channo and Anwar Kumbher, were killed and three others were injured at Khohra-Gambat Road in Khairpur.