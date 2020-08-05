Six people killed in different accidents in Sukkur region

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: As many as six people were killed in different accidents in Sukkur region. Reports said a speeding truck rammed into a car on Sukkur to Multan Motorway near Rohri Interchange, killing two passengers, including a man identified as Shani and his wife, while his mother Maryam and his son were critically injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital in Sukkur for medico-legal formalities. The victims belonged to Punjab.
Reports said an over-speeding trailer crashed into a motorcycle killing the motorcyclist Muhammad Saleem Rajput at Mirpur Mathelo Bypass. In an another incident, a compound wall of Abdul Rasheed Sarohi’s house collapsed, in which his six-year-old son Ayan Ali was killed in Rohri. Reports said in a collision between two motorcycles, two motorcyclists, identified as of Inam Channo and Anwar Kumbher, were killed and three others were injured at Khohra-Gambat Road in Khairpur.