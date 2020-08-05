Police Martyrs’ Day observed

Islamabad : The police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan while addressing a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day. IGP Islamabad visited Martyrs’ Monument, laid floral wreath and offered ‘Fateha’ for the departed souls.

There ceremony was attended by officials of Islamabad police, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ahmed and its other office bearers.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely nabbing mischievous elements. He said that 49 policemen embraced martyrdom in the line of duty but did not bow before the anti-social elements. Everyone is proud that Islamabad Police has always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant ‘shuhada’.

The IGP said that he is thankful to Prime Minister who has approved special package for martyrs of Islamabad police and said that every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the families of martyrs. He said the children or family members of martyred personnel are being employed in Islamabad police while a special desk has been established at Police Line Headquarters to facilitate the families of martyrs.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police also observed ‘Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police’ on Tuesday at Police Lines to pay tributes to all the police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, other senior police officers and families of the martyrs attended the event and paid tributes to the martyrs.

Rawalpindi district police on the special directive of Inspector General Punjab Police organised a function to pay tributes to the martyrs.

A police contingent presented salute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the society. Police officers and the families of the martyrs visited the martyr’s gallery where the pictures of 108 martyrs of Rawalpindi police were displayed.

They also wrote their expressions in the visitors’ book. Addressing the participants, CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said the police was proud of its ’Shuhada’ and pledge that it would always keep their honor high.

"We will never forget their ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty and will look after the bereaved families in every manner," he added.