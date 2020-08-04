close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
August 4, 2020

Ch Shujaat summons PML-Q emergency meeting

August 4, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday summoned an emergency meeting of the party's Members National Assembly (MNAs). According to details, the PML Q leadership will discuss future strategy, political situation and affairs related to alliance with the federal as well as the Punjab governments.

