Six die from COVID-19 in Sindh during Eid

Six people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the three days of Eid-ul-Azha in Sindh, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday.

Around 666 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus when 4,484 tests were conducted in the last three days, he added. The province’s death toll from COVID-19 stood at 2,226, while the total number of cases had reached 121,705, said the chief minister. As many as 111,249 of all coronavirus patients had defeated the virus, including 243 who recovered last night, he added.

Currently, he said, 8,230 patients were under treatment, of whom 7,772 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centres and 449 in different hospitals. He said the condition of 365 patients was critical, while 64 of them were on ventilators.

Only last day, he said, 219 new coronavirus cases emerged in the province, and 95 of them were from Karachi. Giving a district-wise breakdown, he said 34 cases were from Karachi’s south district, 29 from east, 11 from central, 10 from Malir, nine from Korangi and two from west.

He said Kashmore had 17 cases, Ghotki 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Shikarpur 10, Umerkot seven, Hyderabad, Larkana and Naushehroferoze five each, Sukkur and Tando Allahayar four each, Khairpur, Dadu and Mirpurkhas three each, Kambar, Matiari, Sanghar and Sujawal two each, and Jacobabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Thatta and Badin one each.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to follow the standard operating procedures and take precautionary measures to stay safe.