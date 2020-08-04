No one dies of corona on Eid

Rawalpindi:Unlike the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr at the end of May, not a single death has been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 on Eid days, from Saturday to Monday though 69 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking tally to 20972.

On Eidul Fitr, from ‘Chand Raat’ to the third day of Eid, May 26, at least 10 patients died of COVID-19 in the twin cities while well over 550 were confirmed positive for the illness and later in June, the population in the region faced the worst phase of the outbreak with as many as 13264 cases and 252 deaths from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

In last three days, however, only seven new patients have been tested positive for the illness from Rawalpindi district and 62 from ICT. Health experts, however are still of the view that to assess the actual status and severity of the outbreak, we have to wait for another 10 days or so. Many experts believe that the ease in lockdown announced on the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr caused a tremendous rise in number of confirmed cases of the disease and deaths in June tough this time, on Eidul Azha, the case is different and there is a hope that there may not be another spike of the illness. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that to date, a total of 5896 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district of which 5448 have already achieved cure while 275 have died of the disease. At present, 45 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while some 128 confirmed patients are in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.