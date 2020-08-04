First Comstech exhibition of AI to start today

Islamabad:The two-day national level exhibition titled ‘1st Comstech Showcasing of Artificial Intelligence and IoT Products and Services: Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things for Pakistan’ will kick off from today (Tuesday) to foster interest of youth in Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI).

The exhibition will also serve as a catalyst to popularize the field of artificial intelligence among the youth of Pakistan, stimulating their interest in the sphere of innovation and in high-tech areas of technology. This national exhibition will be a unique platform for innovators, technology developers, and service providers, who are eager and ready to share experience and professional skills with end users to appreciate the importance of this field and foster linkages for development in national economic growth. According to the Coordinator General, Comstech, Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, the national showcasing is designed to promote projects and innovations in the realm of AI and allied technologies.

It is a showcasing of next generation technologies, solutions and strategies from all over Pakistan, to provide an opportunity to explore and discover the practical and successful implementation of AI and allied technologies in Pakistan. Artificial Intelligence is the most promising field in the next generation Information Technology and has the potential to boost the national economy in several areas, and enhance exports to many folds. This two-day event will be open for the general public and potential customers to visit.