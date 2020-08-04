10 killed in Nepal monsoon landslides

KATHAMANDU: Heavy rain in Nepal triggered landslides on Monday that killed eight labourers at a construction site and two members of a family, taking the toll in floods and landslides to 177 since late May. Elsewhere in South Asia, the annual rainy season brought more misery with at least 135 people killed in Bangladesh since late June in the longest-running floods there in more than two decades, while floods have killed nearly 120 people and displaced millions in the Indian states of Assam and Bihar. Nepali government official Murari Wasti told media that the labourers were sleeping in a tin-roofed shelter near the capital, Kathmandu, when the landslide hit. “Rescuers dug through the mud and took out all eight bodies,” Wasti said. One injured labourer had been taken to hospital.