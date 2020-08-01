OPDs, main OTs to get functional from Monday

RAWALPINDI: Outpatient departments and main operation theatres of the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital shall not operate from Friday to Sunday in connection with Eidul Azha however corona management units established at the hospitals shall work as per routing during Eid holidays.

During Eid holidays, from Friday to Sunday, accident and emergency departments of the allied hospitals would be operational on the subject of receiving new patients.

According to the administrations of the allied hospitals, the hospitals’ performance during Eid holidays would remain unaffected and the OPD patients would be properly accommodated the accident and emergency departments.

It is worth mentioning here that Benazir Bhutto Hospital and a number of departments at the allied hospitals that were converted into specialized healthcare units to deal with cases of coronavirus illness would serve patients as per routine after Eid holidays as the number of corona patients at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities has reduced to only 44 on Friday.

It is important that during Eid holidays, the allied hospitals receive significantly heavier influx of patients at their emergency departments as compared to routine because most of the private hospitals and clinics do not offer their services on Eid days.

According to administrations at Rawalpindi Medical University and allied hospitals, indoor patients department and emergency departments at the allied hospitals would operate as per routine and the staff at operation theatres at the emergency departments would remain available to patients round the clock during Eid holidays.

According to Vice Chancellor at RMU Professor Mohammad Umar, majority of administrative staff would remain present at their duty station during Eid holidays so that they can be called to the hospitals if needed while Senior Registrar level doctors have been asked to remain present in the hospital. Consultant doctors would provide a back-up to them and remain on call in case their services are required, he said.