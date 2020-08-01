Mardan to mark Police Martyrs Day on Aug 4

MARDAN: The police have finalized preparation for marking the August 4th Police Martyrs Day in the district. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be strictly followed at the ceremonies to be held, a senior police officer said.

Talking to The News, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan said that August first week is observed as Martyrs Day and 4th August as Police Martyrs Day. He added that 108 police officials and jawans were martyred in the line of the duty. They were two DSPs, 2 Inspectors, 13 SIs, 15 ASIs, 11 head constables and 65 constables.

The DPO said 106 police officers and jawans were injured in the district while performing duties. They included three inspectors, 10 SIs, 12 ASIs, 10 head constables and 71 constables.

He said the nation would never forget the police martyrs as they were heroes and had sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

The official said that the Police Department is proud of its martyrs and their families would be fully facilitated. He said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Police Martyrs week will be observed a bit differently, adding the SOPs would be strictly followed during the function and ceremonies.

The official said the ceremonies had been arranged to remember the martyrs and August 4th would be marked as Police Martyrs Day to pay homage to the martyrs. He added that a camp would be set up at Mira Khan Tapu Chowk at the start of the week. A blood donation camp will be organized at the police line. He said the police officers including would visit the houses of martyred cops to express solidarity with the families.