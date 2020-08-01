GCU offers scholarship to juice seller

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) has offered a full scholarship to 16-year-old juice seller from Multan, Muhammad Huzaifa, who scored 1,050 out of 1,100 marks in matriculation in the Multan Board.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that besides full fee waiver, the university would also bear the hostel expenses of the orphaned boy who sells juice to support his siblings and mother. Prof Zaidi further said that boys like Muhammad Huzaifa are role models for other GCU students and the university would support him by all possible means.