Tosha Khana case: NAB to confiscate Nawaz, Zardari cars

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to confiscate vehicles of PML-N Supreme Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Tosha Khana reference case.

NAB has submitted report in Accountability Court that the Bureau has frozen ownership of three vehicles of Zardari, while Nawaz took one vehicle from Tosha Khana, and its ownership has also been frozen.