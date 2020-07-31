Police release cock after eight months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHOTKI: The Ghotki police have released a cock after eight-month detention. According to a Geo News report, the police had arrested one Zafar Mirani along with his special ‘fighting cock’ eight months ago on the charges of violating a ban on cockfighting. After some days, Zafar was released on bail, but the cock remained in the lock-up, in the police custody. The owner filed a petition in a court for getting custody of his pet bird, and on the court orders, the cock was handed over to the owner after eight months.
