Sh Rasheed again urges PM Imran Khan to release Mir Shakilur Rahman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that he had again asked the prime minister to release Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Talking in Geo News Show, ‘Naya Pakistan’, the minister said that if the people from the NAB are also listening they should have a big heart on the festival of Eid.

He said that he had met the prime minister twice and urged him to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He again said that he was publically requesting Mr prime minister to set him free.

