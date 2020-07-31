Water supply case: Asif Zardari challenges indictment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday challenged his forthcoming indictment proceedings in the Thatta water supply corruption reference.

The accountability court had decided to indict Zardari in the reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 4. All the accused were also summoned on the same day for further proceedings. During the hearing on Thursday, his attorneys, Farooq Naek and Asad Abbasi appeared before the court. The defence councils requested the court to halt the indictment and set aside the reference and acquit the former president. The court issued a notice to the NAB on Zardari’s petition.

According to the NAB, the case pertains to the alleged illegal award of a contract by Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme Thatta to a private contractor.