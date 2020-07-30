close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Sadiq Sanjrani wants JIT on journalist’s murder

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called for constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) with regarding to the alleged murder of a Balochistan journalist Anwar Jan.

Media-persons walked out of the Senate press gallery during the Wednesday proceedings and returned only after assurances given by Balochistan Awami Party Senator Manzoor Ahmad and chief whip Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi that action will be taken against the culprits.

