Rs207.110 million collected through plea bargain given to state functionaries

Money recovered through plea bargain was distributed amongst various state functionaries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday.

Karachi DG NAB Dr Najaf Quli Mirza handed over cheques amounting to Rs207.110 million in a ceremony held at the anti-graft body’s office in Karachi.

The spokesman for NAB Karachi said Rs69.266 million were given to a representative of the office of the Sindh chief secretary. The recoveries were made through a plea bargain, under the NAO 1999, “from corrupt elements in favour of different departments of the government of Sindh”, he said.

Rs134.339 million were handed over to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), he said. “This recovery includes a recent investigation conducted by NAB Karachi in which five accused admitted their guilt of clearing miscellaneous goods under the garb of iron/steel re-meltable scrap in connivance with officers/officials of the customs department. Subsequently, all five accused entered into the plea bargain and returned the ill-gotten money to the government.”

He said Rs3.248 million were given to the Pakistan Steel Mills. “The recovery was affected in Reference No. 21/2012 which was filed by NAB Karachi against ex-chairman, other officers/ officials of the Pakistan Steel Mills and three contractors. The case was regarding the illegal award of 19 canteen services during the year 2008-09. One of the contractors opted for a plea bargain. Other two contractors are facing trail along with other accused persons in the accountability court, Karachi.”

He said Rs296,000 were handed over to an affectee of the PHA Maymar Housing Services. “A complaint was received from the Ministry of Housing against the Maymar Housing Services Ltd on the allegations of cheating public at large by not completing the construction of flats within time. The case after due process of inquiry was concluded through the recovery of ill-gotten money from the chairman of the Maymar Housing Services Ltd for an amount of Rs37.2 million of 62 affectees and handing over of 182 flats to those who paid the full amount.”

At the end of the ceremony, Dr Najaf Quli Mirza thanked the participants and reaffirmed his commitment against corruption and corrupt practices. He said NAB Karachi was performing its functions with utmost enthusiasm and “has been securing convictions against the corrupt elements and corrupt practices for the good of the public functionaries, the business community and the public”.