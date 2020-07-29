Pemra head for zero tolerance against Indian content on cable TV

ISLAMABAD: Pemra Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig urged field officers and staff to exhibit zero tolerance policy against Indian content on cable TV and in case of persistent violations process for revocation of the cable TV licence may be initiated.

He gave these directions during visiting Pemra Regional Office, Gujranwala Tuesday. Liaquat Shah, In-charge Pemra Regional Office, Gujranwala briefed about ongoing drive in the region against obscenity, vulgarity and illegal channels specifically Indian, says a Pemra statement issued here.

In-charge Regional Office briefed that Pemra teams are checking cable TV operators head-ends in different cities/villages of Gujranwala division on daily basis and have confiscated equipment being continuously used in relaying of indecent, obscene vulgar and illegal channels/content from Youtube or any other source. It was further briefed that cable operators have been warned lodging FIRs if anyone of them found in persistent violations.

Pemra chairman directed the officers & staff at regional office to utilise all available resources and energies to stop distribution of indecent, vulgar, unethical content and Indian channels in order

to ensure healthy entertainment to the viewers and protect social, cultural, religious values of the country.

During the meeting, Director General (Operations-Distribution) Muhammad Farooq, General Manager (Operations-Broadcast/Media &PR) Muhammad Tahir, were also present.