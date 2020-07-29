KP youths to get Rs1b for launching businesses

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Tuesday that 90,000 youth from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had submitted applications for loan under the Kamyab Jawan programme project.

He was speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the cheques distribution among the skilled youth at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here. Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Karim Khan, Bank of Khyber head Sher Muhammad Khan and a large number of youth were present on the occasion, said a press release.

The special assistant said that Rs1 billion had been allocated for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get start their businesses. Usman Dar said that in the first phase the youth would be provided financial assistance ranging from Rs0.1 million to Rs0.5m according to their skills and experience from August 12 to enable them to stand on their feet and support their families. He said that in the second phase the youth would get a monetary package of Rs0.5m to Rs1 million for various businesses and trades they had skills and experience. In the third phase, he said the youth would be provided Rs1 million to Rs10 million.

Son of journalist dies as house catches fire

Son of a senior journalist died while his daughter sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at their house at Gulberg due to gas leakage on Tuesday.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said the fire trucks rushed to the spot after reports that fire had broken out in the house of Arif Yousafzai, bureau chief of a news channel in Peshawar. Two children sustained burn injuries in the fire. Son of Arif Yousafzai , Musa Arif, 10, died later while his daughter was shifted to hospital with serious burn injuries. Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash, Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, journalists and other people visited the house of Arif Yousafzai to express condolences over the death of his son. The funeral for the child was offered in Swabi later in the afternoon.