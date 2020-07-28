47,162 cops to perform Eid security duties across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir has said RPOs and DPOs under their own supervision should constitute a security plan for all sensitive mosques, Imambargahs and Eid congregations in which corona SOPs should be strictly followed despite security arrangements. The IGP expressed these views at a video link conference of RPOs, DPOs held at central police office here on Monday.

The IGO said before Eid prayers, full-checking and clearance of all mosques, Imambargahs and other Eid congregations should be ensured at any cost whereas plain-clothes commandos should be deployed necessarily on rooftops of A category mosques, Imambargahs and in Eid congregations and besides additional squads for security of sensitive places, checking thorough walk through gates and metal detectors should be ensured and a ban on collection of sacrificial hides without permission or by defunct organisations must be strictly implemented.

He said that only those individuals should be placed under fourth schedule who come under this category and if a person is wrongly placed under fourth schedule then responsible persons shall be accountable and answerable for this. He laid emphasis on strict following and implementation of SOPs in cattle markets and said that police teams should play their active role for implementation of SOPs regarding prevention of Corona in cattle markets established in all districts.