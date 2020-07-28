KP official says flour distribution going on

PESHAWAR: Director, Food Department, Muhammad Zubair, has said that distribution of flour under government quota is going on in the province, including the provincial capital, where 12,628 bags of flour are distributed on a daily basis. This he said in a statement issued here on Monday, as per a handout.

According to the official rate, 20 kg bags of flour were distributed among the citizens at the rate of Rs. 860 and distribution of flour has been started under the government quota across the province.

He said that 20 kg sacks of flour are being distributed at Rs 860 in Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda and other districts. The Food Department, he said, had set up government flour distribution points at 50 places in Peshawar alone, while the Food Department officials were visiting flourmills and flour distribution points at different times to ensure the supply of cheap flour to the people across the province.

The director said the government quota was released two months earlier in July instead of October and the purpose of releasing the government quota ahead of time was to provide relief to the people.