Mardan police evolve security plan for Eid

MARDAN: Police have organized a special security plan for Eidul Azha, with additional barricades on entry points to the district, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah said on Monday.

Briefing media, he said more than 688 cops would be deployed at mosques, shopping malls and bazaars. The official said walk-through gates would also be installed at the entrance to main mosques and Eidgahs. He said that holidays of cops have been cancelled in Eid days while additional traffic policemen deployed to be on duty 24/7. The DPO added that two to three policemen, besides plainclothesmen would perform duty outside the big mosques of the city congregations of Eid prayer. He said the senior police officials would also patrol in their vehicles to review security arrangements in the district.