Mayor asks Centre to take notice of Karachi’s adverse situation

In a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar urged the federal government to take cognisance of the adverse situation prevailing in the city.

In his words, it has become utterly difficult to deal with the devastation caused by the torrential rains due to a shortage of funds available to the relevant municipal authorities of the metropolis. The mayor made this request as he, along with his counterpart in Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain, met Ismail at the Governor House.

Akhtar briefed the governor on the emergency situation in the aftermath of the recent spell of heavy monsoon rain. The Hyderabad mayor also gave a detailed briefing about the municipal situation of his city.

Hussain said unattended piles of garbage had been present in several parts of Hyderabad. He said the Hyderabad municipal authority had been facing an acute shortage of funds owing to which the implementation on several development schemes had been pending. The governor told the mayors that the federal government was well aware of the problems of the province. He said they would not leave alone the citizens of Karachi of Hyderabad.