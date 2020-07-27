Nasir Shah claims water drained from Karachi

KARACHI: Minister of Local Bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has asked Wasim Akram to come and inspect streets in the city as he claimed that water had been drained from all roads.

Earlier, cricketer Wasim Akram said in a tweet “Seeing the footage of Karachi underwater and my heart goes out to all affected. I can’t say I’m not surprised that this has happened yet again. A wake up call? No it’s a problem that needs to be addressed period! We need to fix our beautiful city.”

Nasir Hussain Shah claimed that if Akram was relying on hearsay, then there is no one more irresponsible than him as he had disappointed millions of people of Sindh.