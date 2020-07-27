close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
July 27, 2020

‘Building of roads in Balochistan will transform region’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that development activities at Gwadar Port were picking up to make it a world class port city. In his tweet, Asim Bajwa said that Gwadar had huge potential to become a global city and a vibrant port. Asim Bajwa, who also heads China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, said development activities in South Balochistan were also in progress. "Current focus is on building roads for better connectivity and socio economic development of the area,” Asim Bajwa said. He said Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar and Awaran-Bela roads were in focus to transform this region.

