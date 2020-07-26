Pakistan v Nat West case: All clear for Nizam of Hyderabad to get £35m

LONDON: A judge has dismissed applications of two relatives of the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Prince Mukarram Jah, in the famous Nizam fund/Pakistan v Nat West case clearing way for the Nizam to take possession of around £35 million funds. Najaf Ali Khan and Himayat Ali Mirza, members of the Nizam’s extended family, had approached London High Court to stake claim over the total amount of around £35 million held in the Nat West Bank account dating back to partition in 1947.

At a hearing in the High Court, held remotely via Skype, Justice Marcus Smith dismissed attempts by Najaf Ali Khan and Himayat Ali Mirza and ordered costs of deciding the case in favour of Nizam in October last year, Justice Smith had ruled that the bulk of those funds were legally divided up between Prince Jah, his younger brother and India but a part of the sum accrued to the late seventh Nizam of Hyderabad’s English estate, which is believed to be around £400,000.

Prince Mukarram Jah told the judge he wants a “clean break” from the case, as he waived his right to a share in the estimated £400,000.

Paul Hewitt of Withers LLP said, “This litigation has lasted almost the entire lifetime of our client HEH VIII Nizam of Hyderabad. He wishes to have a clean break.