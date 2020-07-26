‘PTI govt compounded woes of people’

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had compounded the miseries of the people due to its sheer incompetence. He was addressing a gathering in Gandheri Union Council here. On the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers Israr Khan, Lal Raziq, Javed Khan, Izzatullah, Siraj Khan and Jehanzeb Khan announced joining QWP along with family and supporters. Sikandar Sherpao said that mafias were flourishing in the PTI government. He added that another wheat flour crisis was looming in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the price of the commodity had registered a sharp increase in recent days. “The price of the 20-kg flour bag has jumped to Rs1,300,” he said, adding that it spoke volumes about the incompetence of the PTI rulers.