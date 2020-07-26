Woman seeks arrest of husband’s killers

NOWSHERA: A woman has appealed to government and police authorities to arrest the killers of her husband.Sumbal said that several gunmen killed her husband and injured several of her family members but she alleged that now the police were supporting the influential killers. “The opponents are not pressuring us for reconciliation but we want their arrest,” she added.

RECOVERY OF MAN DEMANDED: A family has appealed for the recovery of the lone brother of 10 sisters as they said the man had been kidnapped over a land dispute. Nazia told a press conference that five years ago, her brother Tariq went missing after appearing in a court hearing in a land dispute case. She said that now they have come to know that her brother had been kidnapped by their opponents who have a land dispute with her family. The girl demanded recovery of her brother and arrest of those involved in the kidnapping. —Correspondent